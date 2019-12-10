'Significant' FBI Errors at Start of Trump-Russia Investigation

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist Ted Rall to talk about the Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz's report into the starts of the "Russia investigation", the death of privacy from the government in the United States, the financial interest the media has in the security state, the latest in the impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump, and Nancy Pelosi's decision not to impeach George W. Bush.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by K.J. Noh, a global justice activist, writer, teacher, and a member of Veterans for Peace to talk about the return of large protests in Hong Kong over the weekend, the early impacts of the anti-establishment electoral victories weeks ago, the moral and symbolic impact of Donald Trump signing the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, and the strong democratic processes in the "undemocratic" region.

In the third segment, Sean and Eugene are joined by Max Rameau, Organizer with Pan African Community Action to discuss the recent conference to reestablish the National Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression the importance of community control of the police, and why anti-capitalism and anti-imperialism are central ideas in the struggle against racism and repression.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Jamal "DJ One Luv" Muhammad, host of the "Love Lounge" radio show on Square1Radio.com to talk about the release of the US Inspector General's report into the beginning of the "Russia-investigation", the history of the FBI illegally investigating US citizens, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley's controversial statements on the Confederate flag, the importance of South Carolina in the 2020 Presidential cycle, the quasi-fascist state America has found itself in, and the death of American rapper Juice Wrld.

