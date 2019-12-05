Hardball Politics and What Presidential Candidate You Want to See Drop Next?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Maurice Carney, co-founder and Executive Director of Friends of the Congo to discuss demonstrations against UN peacekeepers in the Beni region of the DRC, the United Nations' true interest in the Congo and the negligence of President Felix Tshisekedi in addressing peace issues in Beni.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Ajamu Baraka, National Organizer of Black Alliance for Peace, to discuss the NATO meetings, how NATO functions as a tool for global capital and the need for ideological clarity in an era where capitalism finds itself in crisis.

In the third segment, Sean and Eugene are joined by Rania Khalek, journalist and co-host of the Unauthorized Disclosure podcast to discuss the US government's interests in the Lebanon protests, how the political dynamics in the country have impacted the character of the demonstrations and the involvement of the US NGO industrial complex.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by China Dickerson, National Political Director for Forward Majority and the founder and executive director of Hoops Sagrado Bryan Weaver, to talk about Senator Kamala Harris dropping out of the Democratic presidential race, the continued rise of Mayor Pete Buttigieg in the Democratic Party, if Michael Bloomberg can buy the presidency, Trump being talked about behind his back at the NATO summit, the diversity of American professional sports, and Bernie Sanders' meeting with MLB commissioner Rob Manfred.

