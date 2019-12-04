Governor Jesse Ventura Talks Third-Party Movements and Outtalking Trump

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Jude Woodward, the author of “The US vs China: Asia's new Cold War?” to talk about Donald Trump's delay in agreeing to a trade agreement with China, why the US has little interest in working with China in the long term and the ramifications of the US targeting telecommunications giant Huawei.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda to talk about the 2019 NATO summit in London, the broad range of enemies NATO members want to target around the world, the huge amount of money NATO members spend on military vs. the world's non-NATO members, and the militarization of space.

In the third segment, Sean and Eugene are joined by Dr. Jared Ball, father, husband, professor at Morgan State University, and curator of imixwhatilike.org, to talk about the new movie "Queen & Slim", what is behind the controversies that the film is spurring, the politics of creating black centered movies in Hollywood, and why Black America is having dramatically different responses to "Queen & Slim" and "Black Panther".

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Governor Jesse Ventura to talk about the unnecessary length of the US Presidential campaigns, why the US primed for a third party movement, the false belief the wars sturdy the economy, the pressure imposed on citizens through the security state, the censorship of anti-war voices in mainstream Western media, the long road to legalizing sports betting and marijuana, and who would win in a Presidential race between Donald Trump and Jesse Ventura.

