Iraqi Protest Deaths Surge; Impeachment Hearings Set to Resume

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Basma Alawee, a former Iraqi refugee, Founder of the Iraqi Activists Society, and the Florida Refugee Organizer for "We Are All America," to talk about the lead-up to the violent protests in Iraq, the lack of reflection in US media on the role the Iraq invasion played in destabilizing the country, and the importance of storytelling in pushing through media blindspots.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. Gerald Horne, Moores Professor of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston to talk about the problematic framing of the New York Times' "1619 Project", the growing recognition of the US whitewashing atrocities against Native Americans, the general elections in Namibia, and the future of NATO ahead of their 2019 summit.

In the third segment, Sean and Eugene are joined by environmentalist Kari Fulton to discuss the 2019 United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the limitations of such meetings, the need for critical action on climate change beyond symbolism, the implications of billionaire interest in outer space and Burger King introducing its “Impossible Whopper”.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Jamarl Thomas, political analyst and host of the "Progressive Soapbox" to talk about Steve Bullock and Joe Sestak dropping out of the Presidential campaign, which Democrats will still be in the race when voting begins in Iowa, what led to Kamala Harris' huge drop in the polls, how Pete Buttigieg is thriving in the Democratic Party without Black voter support, if the timing of the impeachment hearing was planned, and YouTube confirming that they have pulled nearly 300 Trump campaign ads from their platform.

