Obama Insists Democratic Party Stays Put

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by independent journalist, writer and researcher Denis Rogatyuk to talk about the state of play in Bolivia following the coup of Evo Morales, the continued violence against indigenous people, and whether or not new elections will take place soon.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by David Swanson, activist, journalist, radio host and author of the book "Curing Exceptionalism" to talk about Donald Trump's pardoning of US military members who commit war crimes, how being anti-Trump somehow means being for war with Russia, and the lack of anti-war policies within the Democratic Party.

In the third segment, Sean and Eugene are joined by Mary Bauer, author of "Lockdown on Rikers: Shocking Stories of Abuse and Injustice at New York's Notorious Jail" and former assistant mental health chief on Rikers Island to talk about how prison exacerbates mental health issues individuals are facing, the shockingly inhumane conditions of those living in solitary confinement, a new Congressional bill to address solitary confinement and how the broader populace is complicit in the conditions of US jails and prisons.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Jacque Luqman of Luqman Nation to talk about the huge amount of original content produced by Netflix, Comcast's challenge to the 1866 Civil Rights Act, what led to the movement for Black Lives, if Obama will intervene and stop Democrats from nominating Bernie Sanders to run for President, the failure of race to the top education policies, and Joe Biden's most senior Latina adviser has quit their post.

