Hong Kong Holds Elections

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by James Early, Former Director of Cultural Heritage Policy at the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage at the Smithsonian Institution and board member of the Institute for Policy Studies, to talk about the state of the left-wing "pink-tide" throughout the Latin American world, the fight between revolutionary politics and neo-liberalism, and whether or not left-wing governments can hold off future coup attempts.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon continue to be joined by James Early to talk about the future of Cuba under the leadership of President Miguel Díaz-Canel, the role Afro-descendants play in Latin America politics and society, and the role a divided United States plays in exasperating foreign conflicts.

In the third segment, Sean and Eugene are joined by Mike Wong, Vice President of the San Francisco chapter of Veterans for Peace, to talk about the overwhelming victory anti-Hong Kongers scored in yesterday's District Council elections, if the electoral victory will lead to broader political and social compromises in Hong Kong, the efforts to address deep economic inequalities in Hong Kong, and the outside influence in the ongoing protests.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Jamal "DJ One Luv" Muhammad, host of the "Love Lounge" radio show on Square1Radio.com to talk about Donald Trump's forced resignation of Navy Secretary Richard Spencer, billionaire Michael Bloomberg official entrance into the Democratic Presidential primary, how a large Democratic field will hurt Bernie Sanders, and the history of one of Washington, DC most famous streets.

