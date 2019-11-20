What's Left of the Left in the US and Latin America?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Ariel Gold, national co-director of CODEPINK to talk about the Trump administration's announcement that Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank do not violate international law and the impact of this US decision on the Palestinian people.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Ben Dixon, host of the "Benjamin Dixon Show" to talk about the latest developments in Joe Biden's lead in the South Carolina primary polls, Elizabeth Warren's troubling foreign policy, the Democrat establishment scrambling to find a new front-runner amid Biden's impending fall and whether Pete Buttigieg may be shaping up to be a more formidable presence in 2020 than first imagined.

In the third segment, Sean and Eugene are joined by Dr. Jeb Sprague, a Research Associate at the Institute for Research on World-Systems (IROWS) at the University of California, Riverside, to discuss the connections between Bolivia coup leaders and US military institutions, the long history of the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation (WHINSEC) formerly known as the School of the Americas in training right-wing Latin America militias, and the social media tactics used to enflame calls to remove Evo Morales from office.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Ben Norton of the Grayzone to talk about a second whistleblower from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons accusing top OPCW officials of suppressing Syrian chemical weapon evidence, the heightened levels of violence against pro-Morales protesters in Bolivia, Juan Guiado calling for street protests in Venezuela in an attempt to revive his regime change campaign and the importance of Lula being released from prison in Brazil.

