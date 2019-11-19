Why Hypocrisy is the Lifeblood of US Foreign Policy

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Gilbert Mercier, Editor-in-Chief of News Junkie Post and the author of "The Orwellian Empire" to talk about the anniversary of the "Yellow Vest" protests, why the protests have no end in sight, and how these French protests have energized protests in Lebanon and Chile.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Sina Azodi, a foreign policy advisor at Gulf State Analytics, to talk about the increase in gas prices in Iran which have led to widespread protests in the country, the confidence the Iranian government has in controlling the spread of protests, the role US sanctions have played in exasperating economic issues in Iran, and the efforts of Iran to keep Iraq in the sphere of influence.

In the third segment Sean and Eugene are joined by Dan Kovalik to talk about his upcoming book "No More War: How the West Violates International Law by Using ‘Humanitarian Intervention’ to Advance Economic and Strategic Interests", how the veneer of moral uprightness in interventions helps justify never-ending war and the double standards of international law.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Devyn Springer, host of the Groundings Podcast and digital outreach volunteer at the Walter Rodney Foundation to talk about the disparities in Western media coverage of the global protests taking place right now, the hypocrisy of US politicians supporting the Hong Kong protests and not US domestic "democracy" based protests, former NYC Mayor and now Presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg apologizing for "Stop-and-Frisk" policing policies, Kanye West performing at Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas, and Barack Obama warning Democrats not to move "too far" to the left.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com