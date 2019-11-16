Why the Impeachment Inquiry Could Have Been Avoided

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda to talk about former United States Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch's testimony in the US Congressional impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump, the impact of the inquiry on Ukrainian President Zelensky, and the state of NATO after Turkey buys an S-400 anti-missile system from Russia.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Sputnik News Analyst Walter Smolarek to talk about the state of affairs in Bolivia following the coup against President Evo Morales, the role the Organization of American States and the United States played in Morales' ouster, the violent attacks on indigenous people and members of Morales' MAS party, and the regional reactions to the Bolivia coup.

Later in the segment Elizabeth Falcon, Executive Director, DC Jobs with Justice joins the show to talk about the fourth week of strikes by Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority bus drivers in Virginia over their pay being cut after their jobs were privatized and how the privatization of public jobs disproportionately effects workers of color and immigrants.

In this segment Sean and Eugene are joined by Molly Smith, the Artistic Director at Arena Stage in Washington D.C. and director of Arena stage's presentation of Disney's "Newsies" which has now been extended through December 29. The group discuss the power of song and dance to inspire and energize movements, the history of youth driving major social, political and economic movements, and the role of art and theater in America's current political moment.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Bryan Weaver, Founder of Hoops Sagrado to talk about Trump associate and long-time GOP operative Roger Stone being found guilty of lying to congressional investigators among other things, if the impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump is warranted, the escalation of violence in Hong Kong, the NBA team Portland Trailblazers signing Carmelo Anthony, and the suspension of NFL player Myles Garrett for a violent on-field incident.

