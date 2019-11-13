Not All Protests are Created Equally

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by K.J. Noh, a global justice activist, writer, teacher, and a member of Veterans for Peace, to discuss the heightened levels of violence in Hong Kong, the erasure of violence committed by Hong Kong protesters in Western media, and the colonial history at play in Hong Kong politics.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Ollie Vargas, a British/Bolivian writer and activist and editor of EyesOnLatinAmerica.com, to discuss the ongoing right-wing coup in Bolivia, the resignation of President Evo Morales, how race, class and religion factor into the politics of the anti-government opposition and the role of the US in the power vacuum that now exists in the country.

In the third segment, Sean and Eugene are joined by Brian Mier, journalist and editor of "Year of Lead: Washington, Wall Street and the New Imperialism in Brazil," to talk about former Brazilian President Lula da Silva being released from jail, the corrupt nature of the "Car Wash" investigation that led to his arrest, the role the United States played in the rise of the current right-wing Brazilian government, and what movement if any Lula will build now that he is out of jail.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Eleanor Goldfield, a creative activist, journalist, host of Act Out! Pm Free Speech TV, and co-host of the podcast common censored with Lee Camp, to talk about the role the United States is playing in the ongoing protests in Chile, Bolivia, and Hong Kong, the hypocrisy of US imperialism, if there will be a right-wing uprising against Bernie Sanders if elected President, and the high rates of media illiteracy around the world. More from Eleanor Goldfield at www.Artkillingapathy.com

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com