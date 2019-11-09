The American Presidency Billionaire or Bust

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dick Nichols, Spain and Catalonia correspondent for Green Left Weekly, to talk about Sunday's upcoming Spanish elections, the chances of Pedro Sánchez maintain his Prime Ministership, the impact of right-wing parties like Vox in Spain's electoral system, and what Sunday's elections will mean for the Catalan independence movement.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Ben Becker, an Editor at Liberation News, to talk about the potential of billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg running for President in the Democratic Presidential primary, Bloomberg's shameful record while Mayor of New York, Biden's huge drop in campaign donations, and the rumors that former Obama administration Attorney General Eric Holder will run for President.

In the third segment, Sean and Eugene are joined by journalist Whitney Webb to talk about pre-crime tactics being developed under William Barr at the Department of Justice, counter-terrorism strategies being used against US citizens, the US government's partnership with tech mogul Peter Thiel's Palantir, and how data can be collected and sold from emergency 911 calls.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by activist and organizer Calvin Jackson and Bob Schlehuber, Sputnik News Analyst to talk about Las Vegas banning homeless people sleeping on sidewalks, New York City voting to strengthen oversight on the NY Police Department, billionaire Michael Bloomberg running for President, Jeff Sessions running for Alabama Senate, CIA head Gina Haspel meeting with Saudi Arabia's King Salman, Kanye West wanting to change his name to "Christian Genius Billionaire", and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva being released from jail in Brazil.

