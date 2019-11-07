Despite Boo's and Losing Elections Trump Is Still Winning

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon to talk about the ongoing protests in Iraq, the violence the government is using to suppress the protests, and the role the US invasion of Iraq has played in the deterioration of the country. Sean and Eugene speak directly with an Iraqi doctor and protestor on the ground in Baghdad.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Anoa Changa, lawyer and host of the podcast “The Way With Anoa” to talk about the election results from across the United States, if a Democrat winning the Kentucky governorship was a surprise or not, what Democrats and Republicans learned strategically for the 2020 elections, and how to get the American populace to look beyond the two-party electoral system.

In the third segment, Sean and Eugene are joined by Laura Carlsen, Director of Americas Program for the Center for International Policy, to discuss the security situation in Mexico in light of the recent killing of several Americans, allegedly at the hands of violent cartels, politics of the Drug War, and the “new” NAFTA and the economic policies of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Mondale Robinson, Free Born Black PAC and Founder of the Black Men Voting Project to talk about the Democrats announcing impeachment hearings against Donald Trump would start next week, yesterday's elections in Kentucky, Michigan, Virginia and elsewhere, if the top three candidates in the Democratic primary field are solidified, the failure of American polls to reflect societal opinions, and US Representative Ayanna Pressley endorsing Elizabeth Warren for President.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com