Will Trump Tap Out and Do American Cops Need Guns?

The killing of indigenous Brazilians by logging interests; How the US protection of Idlib gave safe haven to Daesh and al-Baghdadi.

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon talk about the latest in ongoing impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump and the testimony of former United States Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Andrew Miller, DC Advocacy Director for Amazon Watch, to discuss the recent killing of indigenous Brazilians by logging interests.

In the third segment, Sean and Eugene are joined by journalist and filmmaker Dan Cohen to talk about how the US protection of Idlib provided a safe haven for jihadists like late Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the attacks on anti-US imperialist in mainstream and social media, and the blowback caused by regime change wars.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist Ted Rall to talk about the "gotcha-politics" behind the Donald Trump impeachment inquiry, how impeachment efforts may backfire against the Democratic Party, the fall out from Congress member Katie Hill's resignation, New York City Metropolitan Transportation Authority protests, the efforts by the media to push for a Mayor Pete vs. Elizabeth Warren runoff, and whether or not police in America need guns.

