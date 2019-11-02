Biden Begs for No New Polls as Biden and Warren Surge in Iowa

Palestinian prisoner Heba al-Labadi moved to hospital; Jammu and Kashmir split in two; President Bolsonaro linked to death of Marielle Franco

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Charlotte L. Kates, International Coordinator, Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network, to talk about Palestinian political prisoners Khalida Jarrar, Heba al-Labadi, Samer Arbeed, the efforts to seek justice for Palestinians under Israeli occupation, and how Israeli avoids international scrutiny for their actions.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Professor Ahsan I. Butt, Associate Professor at the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University to talk India splitting the former state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories, the efforts by India to change the demographic status of the region, the brutal crackdown of protests in Kashmir, and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's response to India's territorial moves.

In the third segment, Sean and Eugene talk about the ongoing investigation into the murder of Black Brazilian political official Marielle Franco, the alleged involvement of Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Bryan Weaver, Founder of Hoops Sagrado to talk about Eddie Murphy's new film "Dolemite Is My Name", the Washington National's winning the World Series, a new Iowa poll showing Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren leading the Democratic primary field, Congress-member Ilhan Omar rally with Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden cash on hand problem, and the worst highlights of Dinesh D'Souza.

