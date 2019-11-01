The Rules are Set, Let the Impeachment Games Begin

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by James Wright, a journalist with The Canary, to talk about the release of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry's report on the June 2017 fire that killed 72 people, the blaming of Fire Brigades as a deflection from longstanding issues with the building, the root causes that led to the tragic fire, and the mass spending that must be done across the UK to prevent future fires at housing complexes.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Alex Vitale, professor and author of the recent book “The End of Policing” to talk about Donald Trump's speech at the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference, Trump's coded language around aggressive policing policy, the military-grade weaponisation of America's police force, and what has led to the reduction of violent crime in the US.

In the third segment, Sean and Eugene are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa to talk about Twitter's new guidelines around paid political advertisement, Australia suing Google over Android location tracking, and Whatsapp suing an Israeli company over hacking claims.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Jacqueline Luqman of Luqman Nation to talk about the US Congress passing ground rules for Donald Trump's impeachment inquiry, the global movement against neo-liberalism, the hypocrisy of Nancy Pelosi not pursuing impeachment against George W. Bush, if Democrats have any interest in winning elections, and a Florida principal being fired who couldn’t say the World War II genocide was “a factual, historical event.”

