Obama Cancelled After Critique of 'Cancel Culture'

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Ben Norton of the Grayzone to discuss the recent arrest of Grayzone editor Max Blumenthal, stemming from his journalism on the ongoing US-backed coup attempt in Venezuela and the siege of the Venezuelan Embassy in DC and how his arrest sets a dangerous example for journalists who don’t follow status quo narratives.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Patrick Henningsen, writer, global affairs analyst, co-founder and executive editor of 21st Century Wire, to talk about the United Kingdom holding general elections on December 12th, what strategies the Labour and Conservative parties will take over the next 6 weeks to win the election, the role 'remain' Liberal democrat MPs will play in the election and what to do about the Irish reunification issue.

In this segment, Sean and Eugene are joined by Dr. Natasha Stavros, Applied Science System Engineer, Jet Propulsion Laboratory at the California Institute of Technology to talk about the history of fire management and policy that led to the massive fires across California, the science behind different 'fire regimes', how aggressive development policy into wildlife areas heightens fire risks, and what led to California issuing an “extreme red flag” warning.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by China Dickerson, National Political Director for Forward Majority, to talk about former President Barack Obama's shaming of 'call-out' and 'cancel' culture, Kayne West's new album "Jesus is King", the death of actor John Witherspoon, the resignation of US Congress member Katie Hill, the corniness of Senator Amy Klobuchar, and 101 reasons Joe Biden needs to end his political career.

