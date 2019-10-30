Will Street Protests Be The Death Global Austerity?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Mara Verheyden Hilliard, Executive Director of the Partnership for Civil Justice Fund, to talk about the National Park Service pulling plans to rehaul protest rules which would have criminalized and placed financial burdens on First Amendment protestors.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Jana Nakhal, an urban planner and Central Committee member of the Lebanese Communist Party to talk about the resignation of Prime Minister Saad Hariri of Lebanon, what led to the mass protests in the country, the high levels of violence against protestors, the efforts by the US and Israel to co-opts the Lebanese people's movements, and how Lebanon's protests factor into other anti-austerity and anti-corruption movements currently taking hold across the globe.

In this segment, Sean and Eugene are joined by Leonardo Flores, Latin American policy expert and campaigner with CODEPINK to talk about how USAID has financed the movements of Juan Guaido and other anti-Maduro leaders in Venezuela, the death toll in Venezuela caused by US economic sanctions, and Trump's unclear endgame throughout Latin America.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Kendrick Jackson, Civil and Social Innovation expert and Sputnik News Analyst Bob Schlehuber to talk about a new decision by the NCAA to allow athletes to be paid, New Democratic primarily polls from Iowa and New Hampshire, Joe Biden being denied communion, the role private insurance companies will play in the 2020 elections, a new study finding more youth are now using screens on a daily basis, and the chances of a general election in the UK.

