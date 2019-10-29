Daesh Leader al-Baghdadi Killed, Trump Booed at World Series

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by journalist Alina Duarte to talk about the uprising in Chile, the history of privatization in the country, and the rise of protests across Latin America.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Joel Segal, National Director of Justice Action Mobilization Network to talk about the life, legacy, and impact of recently deceased Congressman John Conyers, who was the longest-serving African-American in US Congressional history and a vocal critic of race and class across the United States and the world.

In this segment Sean and Eugene are joined by Dr. Derrick E. White, Associate Professor of History and African American and Africana Studies at the University of Kentucky to discuss his new book “Blood, Sweat, and Tears: Jake Gaither, Florida A&M, and the History of Black College Football,” the importance of HBCU football programs in Black America, and the struggle that the institutions face in the post-Civil Rights era.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by writer and coach David Shams to talk about the killing of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Donald Trump being booed at the Major League Baseball World Series game 5, the death of former US Senator Kay Hagan, Alberto Fernandez winning Argentina's Presidential election, and the bi-partisan real estate money grab in America through Enterprise and Opportunity Zones.

