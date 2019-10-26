Gabbing About Gabbard and the Future of the Democratic Party

Can co-ops save the economy; US to protect "oil" in Syria; "Right to Be Forgotten" play staged in Washington, D.C.

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Justin Franks, an organizer with DC cooperative stakeholders to talk about the need to rethink our economic structures, the ability for co-ops to equitably redistribute power, and the DC Co-op Day 2019 on Saturday, October 26th from 10 am-4 pm at THEARC: Town Hall Education Arts and Recreation Campus in Washington, D.C.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda to talk about the US military's announcement to keep troops in eastern Syria near the country's oil fields, the ongoing negotiations between the Syria government and the Kurds, Russia's risky gambit by staying in Northern Syria, and what Turkey's long term goals are in the region.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by playwright Sharyn Rothstein to talk about her play “Right to Be Forgotten” which is now showing at Arena Stage through November 10th. The group talk about each one's digital footprints online, the rise of loneliness in a state of hyper connectivity, and the future of the internet.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Jamarl Thomas, political analyst and host of the "Progressive Soapbox" and Bob Schlehuber to talk about a bulletproof man in Philadelphia, Jeff Bezos visiting Joe Biden's flip on Super PAC support, Pete Buttigieg's long-game strategy, Tulsi Gabbard not running for re-election in Congress, the American left's blindspot on war and peace issues, Donald Trump speaking at HBCU Benedict College, and a tense exchange between a comedian and Harvey Weinstein in New York City.

