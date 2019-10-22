From Lebanon to Chile, Social Movement Fight For Change

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Jana Nakhal, an urban planner and Central Committee member of the Lebanese Communist Party, to talk about the ongoing protests in Lebanon, the conditions wrought by neoliberal policies, how demonstrators are rejecting proposed reforms by the government, and the importance of the protests emanating from the grassroots community.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by independent journalist, writer and researcher Denis Rogatyuk to talk about the Bolivian elections, why Evo Morales continues to enjoy popularity and what is motivating the protests in Chile.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by actor Justine Weaks who is currently featured in August Wilson's "Fences," currently running at Ford's Theater in Washington D.C. Weaks talks about the importance of Wilson's work in the 21st Century and the conflict that can arise from how conceptions of manhood shift and change from generation to generation.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Sam Meneffe-Libey, PhD Student in Anthropology at American University to discuss the lessons Americans can pull from different global resistance movements, how the ravages of colonialism help set the stage for its defeat and how being intentional is important in political organizing so as not to get caught up in spectacle for spectacle's sake.

