How Smart Do You Like Your Refrigerator?

BoJo tried to whip Brexit support; Google "Nests" itself in user's homes, Catalonia protests continue

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by James Wright, a journalist with The Canary about British PM Boris Johnson wrangling support for a Brexit deal vote and the continental implications.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa on Google rolling out its new products, the dangerous implications of "ambient computing" and the civil liberties impact of facial recognition in law enforcement.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Sputnik news analyst Walter Smolarek to discuss ongoing Catalonia protests and the latest on Tukey's invasion of Syria.

