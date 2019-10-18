US and Turkey Agree to 'Ceasefire' While Chicago Teachers March On

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Chicago Teacher’s Union member and activist Nick Stender to discuss the ongoing teacher’s strike in Chicago, how poor and working families are disproportionately impacted by divestment in education and how dismissive city officials have been to the teachers’ struggle.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by political analyst Mitchell Plitnick about current conditions in the Syria/Turkey conflict, how this impact relations between Turkey and the US and the resurgences of Daesh.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Kevin Kamps, the Radioactive Waste Watchdog at Beyond Nuclear to talk about nuclear waste that washed into a Japanese river after a typhoon hit the country recently, why the Japanese government is deceptive about its nuclear activities, and how the mismanagement of nuclear waste can resonate for generations.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Bryan Weaver, founder of Hoops Sagrado to talk about the temporary ceasefire agreed upon by the US and Turkey and the latest in the Trump impeachment saga.

