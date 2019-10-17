Dem Debates Historic in Size and Boringness

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by James Early, Former Director of Cultural Heritage Policy at the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage at the Smithsonian Institution and board member of the Institute for Policy Studies to talk about the ongoing political crisis in Ecuador and the state of political and economic movements across Latin America.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon continue their conversation with James Early talking about the fourth Democratic presidential debate, the lack of the perfect candidate within the Democratic Party, and how to think about political struggle both within the US and abroad.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Ramzy Baroud, Editor of the Palestine Chronicle and author of the forthcoming book, "These Chains Will Be Broken: Palestinian Stories of Struggle and Defiance in Israeli Prisons", to discuss the importance of political prisoner voices in the Palestinian struggle, the connections between Palestine and other global social movements and why the skewed narratives propagated about Palestine and Palestinians must be vigorously rebuffed.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by organizer and activist Calvin Jackson about the recent Democratic debates, how the different candidates performed, how Joe Biden's campaign doesn't seem long for this world, and the functional role of less popular centrists candidates like Amy Klobuchar.

