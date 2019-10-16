Who Will Ease Tensions in the Middle East?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Mindia Gavasheli, Sputnik News Editor, to talk about Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, Russia's ability to de-escalate Middle Eastern tensions, America's limited role in the region due to its conflict with Iran, and the multi-billion dollar energy deals brokered during the meetings.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda to talk about Turkey's incursion into Syria, Russia's efforts to avoid direct confrontation with Turkey's military, what will happen to ISIS prisoners being held in Syria, and the Western media Hollywood-izing Turkey's invasion of the Kurds.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Kim Ives, Editor of the English Section of Haiti Liberte, to talk about the growing Haitian protests against President Jovenel Moïse, who will make up a provisional government if Moïse is forced from office, and the coalescing of elites and opposition leaders to form the unprecedented movement.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Kendrick Jackson, Civil and Social Innovation expert and Sputnik News Analyst Bob Schlehuber to talk about Trump's former Russia advisor Fiona Hill testifying to Congress, the upcoming fourth Democratic Presidential debate, the austerity measures driving Ecuadors' mass protests, and the police killing of Atatiana Jefferson in Fort Worth, Texas.

