Will Trump Cave to China as Xi Heads to India?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. Marc Becker, author and professor of Latin American history at Truman State University to talk about the fierce protests spurred by the ongoing political and economic crisis in Ecuador, the relationship between President Moreno and the IMF, and what can be learned from the indigenous-led movements in the country.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by John Feffer, author and Director of Foreign Policy in Focus at the Institute for Policy Studies to talk about an Iranian oil tanker hit by missiles near Saudi Arabia, the growing US frustrations towards the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Turkey's ongoing efforts to create a buffer zone in Northern Syria.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Jude Woodward, the author of “The US vs China: Asia's new Cold War?” to talk about the growing political strains between the US and China, the cooling of the US-China trade war, why the US can only offer military support not economic support to potential global allies, and Indian Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping's informal summit in India.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Kristine Hendrix, President to the University City School Board, Junior Bayard Rustin Fellow with the Fellowship for Reconciliation and contributor to the Truth-Telling Project and "We Stay Woke" podcast to talk about St. Louis Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards blaming children for their homicides, Chicago teachers advocating for affordable housing, and how public schools offer so much more than just education.

