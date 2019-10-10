Will the Democratic Presidential Nomination Come Down to a Heartbeat?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by John Kiriakou, co-host of "Loud and Clear" on Radio Sputnik to talk about the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) finding the FBI's usage of the NSA's electronic surveillance system was illegal and the evolution and normalization of US domestic spying.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Saru Jayaraman, Co-Founder of Restaurant Opportunities Centers United, the President of the One Fair Wage Campaign, and Director of the Food Labor Research Center, to talk about new labor laws targeting the pay of tip-minimum wage workers, the power of the National Restaurant Association to revoke worker protections, and the racist and sexist history of tip driven work.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa to talk about PayPal pulling out of Facebook's Libra cryptocurrency, Facebook refusing to pull a Trump campaign ad accusing Joe Biden of corruption, and the growing voice of dissent from the US Senate against Facebook.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by writer David Shams to talk about a shooting spree live-streamed in Halle, Germany, the Turkish invasion of Syria, if Bernie Sanders' campaign can recover after his heart attack, the state of the Democratic Presidental campaign, and Montgomery, Alabama electing its first black mayor.

