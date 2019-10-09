A Very Questionable Arrest Made in the Murder of Joshua Brown

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by John Ross, Senior Fellow at Chongyang Institute, Renmin University of China to talk about the backlash in China towards a National Basketball League affiliated executive tweeting support of the Hong Kong protests, the future of the NBA and Houston Rockets within China, and the misunderstandings of China in the US.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda to talk about the potential Turkish invasion of Syria, the efforts by President Erdoğan to remove Syrian refugees from Turkey, what's behind the bi-partisan attack on Trump after announcing US troop removals from the region, the future of the Kurds and a large number of Daesh prisoners in Syria.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by the educator and organizer Jay Gillen to talk about his new book “The Power in the Room: Radical Education Through Youth Organizing and Employment”, how teaching math and youth employment can be a revolutionary acts, and organizing and empowering youth to take control of their own education systems.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Jamal "DJ One Luv" Muhammad, host of the "Love Lounge" radio show on Square1Radio.com to talk about US Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland becoming a central figure in the impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump, the arrest made in the killing of Joshua Brown in relation to the Amber Guyger case in Dallas, and the shocking number of police who frame innocent people and the legacy of Annie Dookhan.

