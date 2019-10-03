The Illusion of Choice and Other American Lies

What brought DOJ's Barr to Italy; Guyger found guilty of murder; Court rules in favor of Harvard in admissions case; Sanders health scare.

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon open the show talking about the latest developments in the ongoing Impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump and the motivations behind William Barr's visit to Rome.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. Philip Stinson, Professor, Criminal Justice Program at Bowling Green State University to talk about a jury finding ex-Police Officer Amber Guyger being found guilty of murdering Botham Jean in Dallas, Texas, the legal and social ramifications of the ruling, the range of challenges facing America's 18,000 state and local police agencies, and the frequency of friendly fire police killings.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Brandon Sutton, host of the "Discourse" podcast to talk about a Federal District Court ruling in favor of Harvard University finding the school did not act in a prejudiced way against Asian Americans during admissions and the broader ramifications of the ruling on affirmative action.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Devyn Springer, host of the Groundings Podcast and digital outreach volunteer at the Walter Rodney Foundation to talk about the illusion of choice in the United States, Bernie Sanders' health scare, the skewed history of Mahatma Gandhi, the lack of American knowledge of China, and Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane's career trajectory.

