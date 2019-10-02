Ex-Cop Amber Guyger Guilty of Murdering Botham Jean

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon open the show talking about the guilty verdict of Dallas police officer Amber Guyger in the murder of Botham Jean. The pair also talk about the latest developments in the Democratic impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Mike Wong, Vice President of the San Francisco chapter of Veterans for Peace to talk about People's Republic of China's National Day, the xenophobic orientation Americans have towards China, the violent protests in Hong Kong, and why Hongkongers should not look to the US Government for support.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by political analyst Mitchell Plitnick to discuss Saudi Arabia-Iran relations, the fallout of the Yemen war and the likely prospect of a third election in Israel.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Bryan Weaver, Founder of Hoops Sagrado to talk about Amber Guyger being found guilty of murder, Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders' record funding raising quarter, why Pete Buttigieg is still raising big dollars, if Kamala Harris is the Marco Rubio of the Democratic Party, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira performing at the NFL Super Bowl halftime show, and their favorite stock wrestling characters.

