Who May Be Caught Up in the 'Kievan Ruse'

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Bob Schlehuber open the show talking about the latest developments in the efforts for the Democratic Party to file impeachment charges against Donald Trump including Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire's Congressional testimony.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. Richard Wolff, Economist and Professor at the New School University and author of the new book “Understanding Marxism” to talk about how US Presidents, the World Bank and IMF use economic sanctions and aid to coerce foreign leaders, the state of the global and US economy, and the ongoing trade war between China and the US.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa to talk about Facebook acquiring 'mind-reading wristband' company CTRL-Labs, the ongoing Federal Trade Commission's antitrust inquiry into Facebook, and the ethics and legalities around the "right to be forgotten" on the internet.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Jamarl Thomas, political analyst and host of the "Progressive Soapbox" to talk about whether or not the Democrats have a path forward to impeach Donald Trump, if a Ukraine linked impeachment will hurt Joe Biden, and Eugene Scalia being confirmed by the Senate as Labor Secretary.

