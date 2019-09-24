Ending a Climate Movement: Suppress, Repress, co-Opt

Joint List endorses Blue and White in Israel; Trump and Biden Backed Into Corner on Ukraine; Egyptians take to the streets in rare protests.

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Palestine-based activist Samer Makhlouf to talk about some of the Joint List endorsing the Blue and White party after the Israeli elections last week, the relationship between Joint List MKs and Palestinians living in the West Bank and Gaza, the state of grassroots movements in the West Bank, and the continuing political shift to the right by Israeli politicians.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda to talk about whether or not US President Donald Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Hunter Biden, the son of Joe Biden. The group also discusses the role of the IMF in fueling global corruption, the long history of US involvement in Ukraine, and the meddling of the National Democratic Institute around the world.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. Gerald Horne, Moores Professor of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston to talk about a surprising number of protests in Egypt over the weekend, Egyptian President El-Sisi's likely response to the protests and what he'll try to accomplish during the UN General Assembly meeting this week, and the geopolitical state of affairs in North-Eastern Africa.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Kristine Hendrix, President to the University City School Board, Junior Bayard Rustin Fellow with the Fellowship for Reconciliation and contributor to the Truth-Telling Project and "We Stay Woke" podcast to talk about the ongoing global climate strikes, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and 15 other children filing a climate-related complaint with the United Nations against Germany, France, Brazil, Argentina and Turkey, Thomas Cook shutting down, the start of the trial of Amber Guyger for allegedly killing Botham Jean in Dallas, Texas, and the media's disproportionate coverage of violent crime in major US cities.

