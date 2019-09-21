There is Only One Candidate Can Beat Trump

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. Bill Honigman, California State Coordinator and Co-Coordinator of the Healthcare as a Human Right Issue Organizing Team for Progressive Democrats of America to talk about the efforts in Congress to negotiate new prescription drug prices, the Republican Party's staunch support of drug companies and unfixed prices, and the difference between Medicare For All and a "public option".

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are Ashton P. Woods, Community Activist with Black Lives Matter Houston to talk about the mass flooding in Houston, Texas due to tropical Depression Imelda, what "climate racism" looks like across the United States, how the mainstream media profits off of climate disasters, and the failure of some Democratic Presidential candidates to act on climate change.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Axios Sports Editor Kendall Baker to talk about the rise of eSports, a California bill that will allow for College Athletes to receive endorsement payments, the state of sports betting in Washington, D.C. and the US, and the ever-evolving nature of sports.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by China Dickerson, National Political Director for Forward Majority, Mondale Robinson of the Free Born Blacks PAC and Anthony Lorenzo Green to talk about the global youth climate strike, why Republicans hate government but love Trump, whether or not Bernie Sanders is the best-positioned Democrat to win in 2020, a Congressional hearing on DC Statehood, and the rapid gentrification and displacement facing Black America.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com