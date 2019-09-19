Whatever You Do Don't Declare Yourself President

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. Jack Rasmus, economist, radio show host, & author of 'The Scourge of Neoliberalism' to discuss the economic crisis in Argentina, how austerity is threatening President Mauricio Macri’s position as elections loom and how the predatory nature and involvement of private capital in the International Monetary Fund and other economic issues are driving an impending global economic crisis.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Nizar Farsakh, former Palestinian negotiation team member, to talk about the Israeli elections results, the similarities and differences between the Likud Party and Blue and White Party, the strong turnout and finish for the Arab Joint List, the potentials of Avigdor Lieberman forcing a national unity coalition, and the role Donald Trump has played in backing Benjamin Netenahyu the last years.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Brandon Sutton, host of the "Discourse" Podcast to talk about the Democrats impeachment inquiry strategy against Donald Trump, how Democrats pushing for impeachment could backfire at the polls in 2020, and the creeping nature of the Democratic Party to the political right.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Netfa Freeman, coordinating committee member with the Black Alliance for Peace and organizer with Pan-African Community Action to talk about the US saber-rattling towards Iran, Liberal American's support of economic sanctions against other countries, the current state of Zimbabwe after the death of Robert Mugabe, Federal Reserve cutting interest rates for the second time this year, and Venezuelan President Maduro meeting with opposition leaders.

