The "Yellow Peril" Aspects of American's New Cold War

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon and joined by Joe Lauria, Editor of Consortium News, to talk about Edward Snowden's new book "Permanent Record", Snowden's declaration to come back to the US if granted a jury trial, the extension Julian Assange's detention after a judge ruled him a flight risk, and how the attacks on Assange and Snowden silence independent media outlets.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda to talk about a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding a final status agreement in Syria.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by journalist Alex Rubinstein to talk about the history of US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad, his role both in talks with the Taliban and his work in Afghanistan that predates the Taliban and the role of neocons like Khalilzad in shaping American politics in recent history.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Devyn Springer, host of the Groundings Podcast and digital outreach volunteer at the Walter Rodney Foundation, to talk about the Department of Justice suing Edward Snowden for the financial royalties from his new book "Permanent Record", the role pop culture platforms like the Breakfast Club plays in validating bad politicians and artists, the firing of Shane Gillis from the television show Saturday Night Live, the rise of xenophobia towards Asians in the US, the search for T-Bone and Corn Pop, and the staples of hip-hop.

