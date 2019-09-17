How White America Props Up Black Athletes and Singers for "Justice"

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon and joined by Sheila P Vakharia, Deputy Director in the Office of Academic Engagement for the Drug Policy Alliance, to talk about the efforts to hold pharmaceuticals companies accountable for overdose deaths in America, the state of drug addiction in the United States, shifting trends of drug usage in the US, and the factors that lead people to drug abuse.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by political analyst Mitchell Plitnick to talk about a drone attack against Saudi oil facilities, what this means for US-Iranian relations ahead of the UN General Assembly, and whether or not Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu will push for military action against Iran ahead of Tuesday's elections in Israel.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Sputnik News Analyst Bob Schlehuber to talk about the ongoing protests in Hong Kong, the economic costs of the protests, the interest of the United States in Hong Kong and Taiwan, and the ways in which the protests may come to an end.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Mondale Robinson of the Free Born Blacks PAC to talk about the United Auto Workers union going on strike against General Motors, Working Families Party endorsement of Senator Elizabeth Warren, Revolt TV's horribly gone awry “Trap the Vote: Hip Hop & Politics” panel discussion, the ongoing scandal around NFL player Antonio Brown, and some big shakeups at the Women's March organization.

