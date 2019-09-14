The Battle to Be 'White' in America

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon and joined by Arnold August, a Canadian author and journalist to talk about the role of social media companies influencing politics in places like Venezuela, Cuba, Israel, and the United States, the growing anger Cubans have towards the US, and the attacks directed at Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro at the Democratic Presidential debate.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Kim Smith, an organizer with Jailhouse Lawyers Speak to discuss the 48th anniversary of the Attica Prison uprising, the ongoing need to uphold the demands of the National Prison Strike and how prisons are used as sites for labor exploitation, racism, and political repression.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Valerie Wexler, a policy analyst with Stop Police Terror Project DC, to talk about the shocking number of stop and frisks conducted by the Washington DC Metropolitan Police Department evidenced in a new report, the disproportionate rates Black people are stopped in District. and the ineffectiveness of stop and frisk policing to address violent crime.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Abe Paulos, Deputy Director of Communications for Black Alliance for Just Immigration and the writer David Shams to talk about the winner and losers of the third Democratic presidential debate in Houston, Texas, the lack of substantive debate around immigration and climate change at the debate, Greenpeace's protests at the Fred Hartman Bridge ahead of the debate, the codifying of social, economic and legal segregation in the United States, and the fight minorities wage in America to be viewed as "white".

