Third Debates A Charm: Will Biden Be Knocked Out?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon and joined by Sara Dady, Immigration Attorney at Dady Law Group to talk about a Supreme Court ruling that would effectively limit asylum claims to Mexicans at the United States' southern border, how Trump's restrictionist immigration policies hurt America's standing abroad, and the fallacies around immigration officials being overwhelmed by migrants at US border crossings.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Ajamu Baraka, National Organizer of Black Alliance for Peace, to talk about the 3rd International Trade Union Forum in Damscus, Syria, connecting the global class struggle and the Syrian War and how social justice is impossible without critical peace.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Xitlalli Alvarez Almendari and Joe Pinto, student organizers with the Harvard Prison Divestment Campaign to talk about the efforts to force Harvard University to divest from prisons and other bad corporate actors, the indignation of Harvard officials towards student activist and organizers, and how students have been able to build a mass movement at one of America's most esteemed schools.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Ari Theresa, Lawyer at Stoop Law and Bob Schlehuber, Sputnik News Analyst to talk about the Democratic Party’s slow play strategy to impeach Donald Trump, the third Democratic Presidential candidate debate, alleged Israeli spying on the White House, California’s efforts to ban private prisons, and recent developments in the ‘Car Wash’ investigation in Brazil.

