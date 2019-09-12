Labour Wins Big in California Ruling Against Gig Economy Employers

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon and joined by Olivia Juarez, Latinx Community Organizer for the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance, to talk about the new round of land leases the Trump administration is offering to gas and oil companies in National Parks and National monuments and the continued fight by Native Americans to protect their lands.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by David Swanson, activist, journalist, radio host and author of the book "Curing Exceptionalism," to talk about the United States' response to the 9/11 attacks in 2001, the forced reverence of war anniversaries, the increase in US domestic spying over the past two decades, and the Democratic Party's inability to let go of Russia-gate centered Trump impeachment strategy.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by writer John Perry to talk about his new piece "Counting Deaths for Dollars: The Rise and Fall of Nicaragua’s ‘Human Rights’ Organizations", the fallout from the unsuccessful coup attempt in Nicaragua in 2018, and the break-up of the Nicaragua Association for Human Rights.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Brandon Sutton, host of the "Discourse" podcast to talk about the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in the United States, the death of T. Boone Pickens, Trump administration looking to ban e-cigarettes, the passing of Assembly Bill 5 in California's State Senate requiring Uber and Lyft drivers to be treated as employees, why neo-liberal politicians continue to survive in the 21st Century, and how progressive-sounding rhetoric absent a mass movement to support it is doomed to fail.

