To Tank a Campaign Text 'Joe' to 30330

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon and joined by Bob Schlehuber, Sputnik News Analyst to talk about the latest developments in Hong Kong, the economic impacts the protests have had on Hongkongers, the international community's response to the protests, and who is behind the different factions within the protests movement.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda to talk about a Russia-Ukraine prisoner exchange over the weekend, French foreign and defense officials visiting Moscow, the ever-growing relationship between Russia and China, and the takeaways from local elections across Russia.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist Ted Rall to talk about Donald Trump canceling a secret Camp David meeting with the Taliban, why the US has yet to end the 18-year war with Afghanistan, the political impacts of a Peace Treaty in the region, and the lack of attention Democrats and the US media give the Afghanistan War.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Jacqueline Luqman of Luqman Nation to talk about the US Congress returning to work in DC, if Democrats and Republicans will avoid a new government shutdown, the anniversary of the 1739 Stono Rebellion in South Carolina, former US representative Mark Sanford running against Donald Trump for the GOP Presidential nomination, Kamala Harris's criminal justice plan, former CIA agent Valerie Plume running for Congress, and how Amazon will win the market for television streaming.

