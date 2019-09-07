Why War, Not Peace, is Trump's Goal in Israel

Will Israel and Lebanon go to war?; Robert Mugabe dead at 95; "Without Apology: The Abortion Struggle Now" previewed

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon and joined by human rights lawyer Jonathan Kuttab to talk about the escalated tensions between Israel and Lebanon, Benjamin Netenahyu and Likud's chances of winning the September 18th elections, the potential role the Joint List may play in forming the next government, and Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt leaving the White House.

In a special segment Dr. Clarence Lusane, Professor of Political Science at Howard University joins the show to reflect on the life and legacy of former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe who passed away on Friday at the age of 95.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa to talk about some 400 phone numbers being leaked from a Facebook database, Facebook's new dating app, a hefty fine against Google for collecting data on minors, and the threats of "SIM Swaps".

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Jenny Brown, author of the upcoming book "Without Apology: The Abortion Struggle Now" to talk about the deep history of abortion services being denied to women, the work force economics behind those who seek to enforce abortion bans, the nuances to the fight for reproductive justice, and the media's misleading coverage of abortions and women's rights.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Bob Schlehuber, Sputnik News Analyst and Bryan Weaver, Founder of Hoops Sagrado to talk about the latest from UK's Brexit process, former CEO of Starbucks Howard Schultz ending his Presidential campaign, former CEO of Papa John's donating $1 million dollars to HBCU Simmons College of Kentucky, the efficacy of Presidential forums, Jay-Z's "Inspire Change" campaign's early slip up, and a large payout to the family of Stephon Clark in Sacremento.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com