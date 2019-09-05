Why You're a 'Sucker' if You Run for President as a Democrat

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon and joined by Jodi-Ann Quarrie, International Human Rights and Environmental Attorney, to talk about the devastation Hurricane Dorian has caused in the Bahamas, the risk of problematic aid services on the island following the storm, and the strengthening of storms in the Global South.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. Gerald Horne, Moores Professor of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston, to discuss recent violence against Nigerian migrants in South Africa, the ethnic tensions and economic hardship driving the violence, and how these attacks are impacted by South Africa’s history of apartheid.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Patrick Henningsen, writer, global affairs analyst, co-founder and executive editor of 21st Century Wire to talk about political prisoner Jeremy Hammond being summoned to testify in front of a Wikileaks related grand jury, if Chelsea Manning will sue the federal government over her most recent arrest, and the ever-growing powers US legislatures are giving to the FBI and other intelligence agencies.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by China Dickerson, National Political Director for Forward Majority, to talk about the economic costs to Hurricane Dorian, the Democrats Trump-centric campaign strategy problem, what Medicare for All would mean for American's pocketbook, political pundit and rapper Uncle Luke's endorsement of Kamala Harris for President, why Senator Kirsten Gillibrand did poorly in her Presidential run, and the rules dictating the Democratic Party's Presidential nominating process.

