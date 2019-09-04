The Imperial Puppet-Master's Strings Begin to Fray

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon and joined by Dr. Marvin Weinbaum, Director of Afghanistan and Pakistan studies at the Middle East Institute to talk about ongoing US-Taliban Peace talks in Afghanistan, whether or not Afghan elections will take place at the end of September, and the future of the US military within the country.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by James Wright, a journalist with The Canary, to talk about the latest from the UK Brexit process, whether or not PM Boris Johnson will call for snap elections, if there is a viable path for Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to become Prime Minister, and the role of street protests to pressure the UK to stay within the European Union.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Kim Ives, Editor of the English Section of Haiti Liberte, to discuss the dismissal of Haitian National Police (PNH) chief Michel-Ange Gédéon, the history of tension between Gédéon and President Jovenel Moise, Moise’s recent proclamation that he intends to serve out his tenure as President and how Moise will seek to remain President to shield himself from possible corruption charges related to the theft of PetroCaribe funds.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Ben Norton of The Grayzone to talk about a mass shooting in Odessa, Texas, a UN report saying the US, France, and UK may be guilty of war crimes in Yemen, France's economic approach to reviving the Iranian Nuclear Deal, the US's inability to force Maduro from power in Venezuela, the undue impacts of climate change on the Global South, and how neo-liberal UK Prime Ministers would prefer far-right-wing politicians to self-described socialist Jeremy Corbyn.

