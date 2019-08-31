The Fog of War...Stories

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon and joined by James Jordan, National Coordinator for the Alliance for Global Justice to talk about former FARC leaders calling for the resumption of armed struggle in Colombia, Colombian President Iván Duque's role in dismantling the country's peace deal, and the US media framing of Colombia as a safe haven for Latin American migrants.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Richard Becker, author of “Palestine, Israel and the US Empire" to talk about the escalated tensions between Israel and Lebanon, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's reach to the right-wing ahead of September's national elections, and the state of the BDS movement across the world.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Raki Ap, spokesperson for Free West Papua Campaign, to talk about the violent suppression of mass protests calling for Independence for West Papua, the history of Dutch colonisation and racism on the island, and the grievances West Papuan people have against the Indonesian government.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Brandon Sutton, host of the "Discourse" podcast to talk about Joe Biden's war story gaffes, the shallowness of "electability" politics, the Washington Post's fact-check failure of Bernie Sanders' claim on medical debt.

