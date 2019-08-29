How Democracy Left the Democratic Party

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Bruce Gagnon, Coordinator of the Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space, to talk about the launch of the US Space Command, the colonization, and weaponization of space, and how to keep space peaceful.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Patrick Henningsen, writer, global affairs analyst, and co-founder and executive editor of 21st Century Wire to talk about UK Queen Elizabeth approving Prime Minister Boris Johnson's request to suspend the British parliament, if the UK is facing a Constitutional crisis, and the theatrics behind Johnson's latest Brexit moves ahead of the next general election.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Russell Shoatz III and Theresa Shoatz to talk about their father, political prisoner Russell “Maroon” Shoatz,” his current health issues and the grassroots effort to help with his medical expenses.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist Ted Rall to talk about the qualifying deadline for the third Democratic debate, why Tusli Gabbard's anti-war message didn't gain larger traction, Bernie Sander's media plan, former Defense Secretary James Mattis' upcoming book, the lack of democracy within the Democratic Party, the striking number of homeless veterans in America, and if US troops are close to leaving Afghanistan.

