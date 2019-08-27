Joe Biden is Clear, He is Not Going Nuts

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Stephen Gowans, writer, and political activist, to discuss North Korea’s latest missile test, the impacts this could have on talks with Washington, South Korea ending its intelligence-sharing agreement with Japan and how history continues to make relations between Seoul and Tokyo difficult.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Steve Keen, the author of “Debunking Economics” and the world’s first crowdfunded economist, to talk about the economic implications of the G-7 Summit, the tip-toeing world leaders use when engaging with Donald Trump, why India and Russia should be at future "G-7" Summits, the future of the European Union beyond Brexit, and the meeting of top US economic officials in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Anoa Changa, lawyer and host of the podcast “The Way With Anoa,” to talk about a federal appeals court that will allow for 'faithless electors', the problem with America's democratic systems, the slandering of third parties in US electoral politics, and why you should focus on your own backyard politics.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Natacia Knapper, organizer with Stop Police Terror Project DC to talk about Joe Biden saying “I want to be clear, I’m not going nuts,” the ongoing debate over who provides the best chicken sandwich in America, Michael Drejka found guilty of manslaughter in the killing of Markeis McGlockton, and Disney's D23 Expo.

