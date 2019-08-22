The Lungs of the Earth Are on Fire

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Quscondy Abdulshafi a Sudanese independent researcher and conflict analyst to talk about the Sudanese transitional government, the conflicting narratives between presented by the military and civil society, and how underlying economic inequalities will be addressed.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Arnold August, a Canadian author and journalist to talk about Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro blaming his critics and NGOs for the massive Amazon fires, Bolsonaro's cozy relationship with Donald Trump, and the state of the opposition movement within Brazil.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Allison Renville, political activist and lead organizer for Dakotas For America to talk about the heightened consciousness in US politics towards Native peoples, the disenfranchisement of Native people in the US electoral system, the attacks of Native women by non-indigenous people going unpunished, and the deep historical trauma in America that has gone unaddressed.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by independent researcher Sam Menefee-Libey to talk about Pia Klemp, a German ship captain, refusing a French award for saving migrants in the Mediterranean Sea, the scale of the Amazon rainforest fire, Bernie Sanders' Green New Deal climate plan, the halting of the building of a new jail-like facility in LA County, and the state of mental health in America.

