Trump Doesn't Dig the Danish PM

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Kairi Al-Amin, the son of, and lawyer for, Imam Jamil Al-Amin, formerly known as H. Rap Brown, to talk about the ongoing injustices with his father’s case, how Imam Jamil is still a political target decades after he first came on the scene, and the value his father could have on current social movements.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda to talk about the ongoing fighting in Idlib, Syria. The trio also discusses Turkey and Russia's role in Syria and the prospects for peace talks.

In this special segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Bob Schlehuber to talk about the latest developments in Hong Kong, the underlying economic grievances driving the HK protests, the ahistorical presentations of the latest protests by the mainstream international media, and whether or not Beijing will be able to offer a political solution to the civil unrest.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Jamarl Thomas, host of the Progressive's Soapbox, to discuss Donald Trump cancelling a planned meeting with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, the impacts of gun control and whether Tulsi Gabbard will make the threshold for the next debates.

