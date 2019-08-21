In Case You Were Wondering, Kamala Harris Is Still A Capitalist

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Asa Winstanley, investigative journalist and Associate editor with The Electronic Intifada to discuss Winstanley having his press credentials approved, then revoked for the Labour Party's upcoming conference. The journalist describes how the move is likely a political maneuver aimed at weeding out Pro-Palestinian elements in the Party and an attempt to stifle the success of Electronic Intifada's coverage.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Jamier Sale, Organizer with ANSWER Coalition Sacramento to discuss California Gov. Gavin Newsom signing Assembly Bill 392, which deal with police use-of-force regulations. Sale explains that the bill is a kind of first step in police accountability, even if it doesn't go as far as the families of victims and activists would like, and that ultimately it will take a sustained mass movement to get the kind of critical solution to racist policing the community seeks.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by film director Muta'Ali Muhammad to discuss his upcoming HBO documentary, “Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn,” a documentary about the 1989 racist killing of a Black teenager in New York City. Muhammad describes the deep racial tensions that permeated New York at the time, how Hawkins' death revitalized civil rights activity in the city and how Yusuf's story connects to the current movement against racist violence.

Later in the show Eugene and Sean are joined by Mondale Robinson of the Freeborn Blacks PAC to discuss Elizabeth Warren apologizing to Native Americans for the heritage debacle, how Democrats suffer from a lack of political identity and how "woke" branding often happens at the expense of Black communities.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com