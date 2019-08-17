Trump Says 'MAGA': Make All of Greenland Available

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Sputnik News Analyst Walter Smolarek to discuss Donald Trump entertaining buying the country of Greenland, the strategic value of Greenland and what Trump's motivation may be.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by writer and political analyst Mitchell Plitnick to discuss Israel facing backlash for barring Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, Gibraltar releasing an Iranian tanker and how this may take some of the heat off the UK/US/Iran tensions.

Later in the show Eugene and Sean are joined by writer David Shams to discuss Jay-Z's new NFL partnership, how this move basically sells out Colin Kaepernick, liberal media bias against progressive narratives and how Barack Obama reportedly tried to stop Joe Biden from running for president.

