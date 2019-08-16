Israel Bars Omar and Tlaib; Venezuela Holds on Despite Looming Blockade

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Sputnik News Analyst Bob Schlehuber and Timour Kamran, Community Organizer at the Philadelphia Liberation Center to talk about a recent shooting in Philadelphia that left several police officers injured, how activists were blamed instead of the conditions in Black communities and how the response from 2020 candidates may impact their appeal with certain sectors of the electorate.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa to discuss transit authorities in Los Angeles violating the privacy of motorists, a White House proposal to police social media content and Sen. Ron Wyden telling a conference audience that the Trump administration is expanding the "surveillance state.

Later in the show Eugene and Sean are joined by journalist Ben Norton to talk about Israel barring entry to Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, the reality on the ground in Venezuela as the US prepares to level a blockade on the country, Washington's attack on Venezuelans CLAP food program, the latest from Yemen and the impacts of US foreign policy in the Middle East.

